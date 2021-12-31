W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is Forward Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Forward Management LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 0.8% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 715,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

