Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.12

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 42957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $555.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

