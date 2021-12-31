Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

