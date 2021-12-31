Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vocera continues to augment the clinical workflow by enabling the interoperability of its solutions with a number of clinical and operational systems used in hospitals today. The company is well-positioned to benefit from a comprehensive product portfolio supported by an accretive customer base. The key growth drivers are a healthy momentum in order bookings and a strong pricing power. The company’s wide swath of integrations continues to be a major differentiator. Vocera raised its earlier guidance for 2021 to better reflect the improving business conditions. With solid fundamentals and huge revenue-generating potential, it aims to benefit from several mega trends in the healthcare industry. However, complex technology deployment, dependence on limited suppliers for hardware components and supply chain woes due to the pandemic are headwinds.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.66 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

