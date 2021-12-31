Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.54. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

