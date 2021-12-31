Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

VST opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

