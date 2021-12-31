Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

