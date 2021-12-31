Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Holdings Lessened by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,182 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VWE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

VWE stock opened at 11.73 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 in the last ninety days.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.