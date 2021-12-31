VIMworld Price Down 18.6% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $89,019.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

