Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 288,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

DLB stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

