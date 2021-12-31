Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Farfetch worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Farfetch by 5,793.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

