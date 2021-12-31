Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.36 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $152.58. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.