Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 288,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $26,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 669,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

