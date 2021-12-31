Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.26 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

