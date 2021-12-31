Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 158,595 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

