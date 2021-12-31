Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,109.20

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,109.20 ($14.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($16.13). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.66), with a volume of 277,353 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,113.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,065.59.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

