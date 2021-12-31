Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $506.46

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.46 ($6.81) and traded as low as GBX 441.40 ($5.93). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 447 ($6.01), with a volume of 127,100 shares trading hands.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.85) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 575 ($7.73) to GBX 485 ($6.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 551.29 ($7.41).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

