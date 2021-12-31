Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 80,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

