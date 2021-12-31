Versor Investments LP Takes Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after buying an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 25.8% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 175,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EchoStar by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.