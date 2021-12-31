Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,580 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $135.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

