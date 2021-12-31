Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.40.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DDS opened at $251.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.24.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

