Versor Investments LP Invests $420,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

