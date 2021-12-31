Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 112.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $58.73 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

