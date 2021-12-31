Versor Investments LP Has $480,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.