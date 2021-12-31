Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,602 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

MANH opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

