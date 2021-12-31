Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Up 0.6%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.97. 276,424 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

