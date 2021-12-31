Venus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.29 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $15.00 or 0.00032695 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $177.66 million and $10.29 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,279 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

