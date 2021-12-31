Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VAXX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

