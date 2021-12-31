VAULT Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $2,042.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00010507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.72 or 0.07875556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00074818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.74 or 0.99989569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008114 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,989 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

