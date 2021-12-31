Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Progressive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 85.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

