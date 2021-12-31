Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 328,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 365,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.