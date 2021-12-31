Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 29,638 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35.

