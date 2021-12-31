Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

VBLT stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

