Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lincoln National Corp’s Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $294,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 669,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,838. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.