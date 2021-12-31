Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,594,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,542.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $84.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

