Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $437.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $440.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

