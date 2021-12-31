Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

