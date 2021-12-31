Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $592,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

