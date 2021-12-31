Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 58,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,478,130 shares.The stock last traded at $115.91 and had previously closed at $115.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

