Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

VOE stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.20 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

