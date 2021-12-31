Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $255.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

