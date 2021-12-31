Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $222.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.