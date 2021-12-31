Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.46

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

