Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.46

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
