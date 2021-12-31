Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

