Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 330,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,650,508 shares.The stock last traded at $68.38 and had previously closed at $68.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

