Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

