Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,513,000. Yale University increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

