Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,317 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $144,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,813. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

