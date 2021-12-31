Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

