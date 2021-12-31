Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

